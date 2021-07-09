Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Up 0.9%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 18.69 and last traded at 18.58. Approximately 150,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 270,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.42.

VGCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

