Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Hercules Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

