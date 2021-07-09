Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $33.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

