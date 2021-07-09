Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

IBKR stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

