Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $438.77

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.77.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $384.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

