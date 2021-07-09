TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,189 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

