TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 524,100 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

