Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Coty worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

