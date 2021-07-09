TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.