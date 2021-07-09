Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $334,300.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $277.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 478.97 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.