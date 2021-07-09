TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

