UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,520 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $49.81 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

