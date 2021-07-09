UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

