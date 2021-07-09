UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

