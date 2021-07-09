Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

