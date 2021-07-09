CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 35,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 35,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,104,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,328,450.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 4,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$740.00.

On Monday, June 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Monday, June 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, June 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,110.00.

On Friday, June 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, May 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 39,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$30,810.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$52.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

