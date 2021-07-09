KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $44,084.40 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $303.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

