Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $636.00 at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $590.00 to $636.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $653.47.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.92 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

