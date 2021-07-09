Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,324 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,759% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

SGEN stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.