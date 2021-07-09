Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 346.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.