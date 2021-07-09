Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

