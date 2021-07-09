Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 16,175 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

