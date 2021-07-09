Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,952 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

ENLC stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

