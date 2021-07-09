Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Buys 711 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer bought 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $22,496.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $224,074.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
COLB stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
