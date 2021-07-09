Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Buys 711 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer bought 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $22,496.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $224,074.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COLB stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.