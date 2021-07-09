$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.