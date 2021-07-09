Sumco Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sumco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%.
Sumco stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
