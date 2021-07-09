Sumco Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sumco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sumco stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.