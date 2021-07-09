Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Lowered by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

