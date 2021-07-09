FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,945 shares of company stock worth $3,191,946. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

