Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,305,639.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,029 shares of company stock worth $2,668,646. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.