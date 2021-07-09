UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Sage Therapeutics worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

