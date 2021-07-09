Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

