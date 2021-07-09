Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 735,273 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enerplus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

ERF stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.