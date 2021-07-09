Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

