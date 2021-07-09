Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.15. 72,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 61,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67. The stock has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a P/E ratio of -178.33.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

