Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Shares Up 9.5%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 26,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

