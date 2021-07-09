American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Down 7.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. 382,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,306,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52.

American Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

