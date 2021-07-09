AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.
ACQ opened at C$46.48 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$10.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
