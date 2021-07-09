AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$46.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ACQ opened at C$46.48 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$10.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

