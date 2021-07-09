Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 175.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.86. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.30 ($2.51).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

