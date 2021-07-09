Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

