ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 40,461 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

