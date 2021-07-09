GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

