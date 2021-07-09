KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,835.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $3,287,063. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.