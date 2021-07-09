LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.91 on Thursday. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LENSAR will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

