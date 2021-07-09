LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “
NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.91 on Thursday. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
