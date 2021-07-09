Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

