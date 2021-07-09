Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $85.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

