Raymond James Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.58.

TSE:MX opened at C$40.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

