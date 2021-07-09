The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

