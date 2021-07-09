PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

