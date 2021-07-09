UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $288.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.64. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $182.35 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

