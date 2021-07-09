Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $20,658,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FST opened at $13.45 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

